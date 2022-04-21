Rick A. Rise

Sioux City

Rick A. Rise, 66, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at a Sioux City hospital.

Rick was born to parents Elwood and Elaine Rise (Dittman) on Feb. 23, 1956, in Sioux City. He grew up in Morningside and was involved in Boy Scouts, earning his Eagle Scout award in 1973 before eventually graduating from East High School.

Rick married Constance Pope on April 17, 1982, and they had two children, Brian Rise and Jennifer Peterson, both of Sioux City. Their union would dissolve in 1991, but two years later Rick would marry Sandra Crippen, his second and final wife, in 1993. With Sandra Rick gained three bonus children, Candi, Steven, and Melissa that he cared for deeply. Rick and Sandra's marriage dissolved in 2015.

Rick worked various jobs over his career. He was an orderly for many years at Marian Health Center, garbage collection, and finally helping customers at Lowe's.

He is survived by his children, Brian Rise, Jennifer Peterson, Candi (Daniel) Marrin, and Steven Lyons all of Sioux City, and Melissa (Brandon) Lederer of Omaha; both of his previous spouses; and six grandchildren, Jacob and Annabelle Rise, Austin, Angelina, and Liliana Peterson, and Brady Lyons.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Elaine.