Ricke Sloan

Sioux City

67, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Services: Sept. 11 at 11 a.m., Good News Baptist Church, 3200 W 19th St., Sioux City. Visitation: Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m., at the church. Arrangements with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel.