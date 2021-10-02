Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita Jacobson
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Turner Jenness Family Funeral Home - Spirit Lake
1302 Hill Ave
Spirit Lake, IA

Rita Jacobson

Okoboji, Iowa

Rita Jacobson passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home in Okoboji at 64 years of age.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at First Lutheran Church in West Okoboji. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery in Okoboji. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Rita May Jacobson, the daughter of Delores (Riedemann) and Melvin Richter, was born April 15, 1957, in Primghar, Iowa.

On Aug. 9, 1975, Rita was married to Tim Jacobson in Hartley, Iowa. They lived in various places including Escondido, Calif.; Tulsa, Okla.; Cottage Grove, Minn.; and Sioux City, before moving to Okoboji in 2015. Rita was a member of the First Lutheran Church in West Okoboji.

Rita enjoyed counted cross stitch, photography, reading, crafts, and sewing. Her friends and family were a big part of her life and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Throughout her life, she did a lot of volunteer work and always had a servant heart to help someone in need.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Jacobson; son, Ryan (Meg) Jacobson; grandkids, Cooper and Paige; mother, Delores Richter; sister, Linda (Russ) Smith; brother, Richard (Carmen) Richter; nephew, Paul (Missy) Richter; and niece, Jen Richter.

Rita was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Richter; and her brother, Paul Richter.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
10:00a.m.
First Lutheran Church
West Okoboji, IA
Oct
4
Service
11:00a.m.
First Lutheran Church
West Okoboji, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Turner Jenness Family Funeral Home - Spirit Lake
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Turner Jenness Family Funeral Home - Spirit Lake.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Mike and Rebecca Furlong Famiy
October 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results