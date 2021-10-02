Rita Jacobson

Okoboji, Iowa

Rita Jacobson passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home in Okoboji at 64 years of age.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at First Lutheran Church in West Okoboji. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery in Okoboji. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Rita May Jacobson, the daughter of Delores (Riedemann) and Melvin Richter, was born April 15, 1957, in Primghar, Iowa.

On Aug. 9, 1975, Rita was married to Tim Jacobson in Hartley, Iowa. They lived in various places including Escondido, Calif.; Tulsa, Okla.; Cottage Grove, Minn.; and Sioux City, before moving to Okoboji in 2015. Rita was a member of the First Lutheran Church in West Okoboji.

Rita enjoyed counted cross stitch, photography, reading, crafts, and sewing. Her friends and family were a big part of her life and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Throughout her life, she did a lot of volunteer work and always had a servant heart to help someone in need.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Jacobson; son, Ryan (Meg) Jacobson; grandkids, Cooper and Paige; mother, Delores Richter; sister, Linda (Russ) Smith; brother, Richard (Carmen) Richter; nephew, Paul (Missy) Richter; and niece, Jen Richter.

Rita was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Richter; and her brother, Paul Richter.