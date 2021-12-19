Dr. Robert J. Rice

Sioux City

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, Robert J. Rice, EdD, loving husband and father of three children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, passed away in his sleep at the age of 91 from complications of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

A Memorial Service will be held sometime in the Spring. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Robert was born on Aug. 30, 1930, in Tekamah, Neb., to Reno and Gladys (Williamson) Rice. After graduation from Tekamah High School, he attended Hastings College and then enlisted in the US Navy, serving in Florida and Washington, D.C., during the Korean War. Honorably discharged, he utilized the GI Bill to earn a BA and MA in Education from Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb. He received his doctorate in Educational Administration from Northern Colorado University in Greeley, Colo.

Robert started working at age 14 in at MacDonald's clothing store in Tekamah in 1944. After returning from the service and earning his BA, he taught typing and business accounting at Laurel, Neb. Upon completing his MA, he was hired to be the Superintendent of Schools in Stratton, Neb. After completing his doctorate, he became Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education in Rapid City, S.D.

Starting in 1972, Robert was the first Director of Adult Education at Western Iowa Tech Community College. He was promoted to Vice-President of WITCC in charge of Adult and Continuing Education in the 1980's. He was very proud to be an active leader in the development of the Iowa Community College system and especially for the development of programs geared for lifetime learners and career changers. While hospitalized recently, he was proud to note that many of the RNs, MAs, and CNAs working at Unity Point Hospital had passed through the nursing program that he helped establish at WITCC.

Robert met the love of his life, Dorothy (Branstad) Rice, in Washington, D.C., in 1952 while he was serving in the US Navy as photographer. Bob was Dorothy's blind date for her college's Sadie Hawkins' Day Dance. They had one more date and a long-distance correspondence before they were married near Dorothy's hometown in Leland, Iowa, in 1954. They enjoyed a life-long love affair, celebrating their 67th anniversary this last August.

Both Robert and Dorothy's careers focused on education. Starting from the Monday following their wedding, both either taught school, went to school, or worked in educational administration from 1954 until their retirement in 1993. Robert served as VP Emeritus at WITCC, won a term on the Sioux City School Board, and was appointed to be a board member of the Area Education Association (AEA 12) serving until his COPD forced him to step down in 2014.

Robert was dedicated to service to others, with long-time active leadership in several community organizations. He was a proud 32nd degree Mason, serving in the Tekamah, Rapid City, and Morningside Lodges. He was also a Chanter with the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple and performed with the chorus all over the world, including two performances at the Royal Albert Hall. Both he and Dorothy were members of Morningside Presbyterian Church (now Faith United), serving on the Session for many years. Bob also was a long-time member of Morningside SERTOMA. In addition, Bob was a board member of WACO which provided job opportunities for people with different abilities in Sioux City.

Robert was also a lifelong Republican. He served as the Chair of the Western Iowa Republican Party. He himself unsuccessfully ran to represent Siouxland in the Iowa House of Representatives in 1994.

Robert will be remembered by his extended family as Uncle Bob. Starting in 1985, he organized 30 years of Branstad family reunions for Dorothy's extended family. Bob enjoyed family, friends, fishing, golf, and cribbage. His life was dedicated to staying connected to his immediate and extended family, service to the community, and making memories.

He is survived by his sister Janet Petersen; brother-in-law Vern Hansen of Tekamah; wife Dorothy; daughter Sonja (Patrick) Floyd of Sioux City; sons John W. (Kim) Rice of Aurora, Colo., and David R. (Joan) Rice of Seattle, Wash.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; older brother Edwin who died in childhood; sister Veda Hansen of Tekamah; and his brother-in-law Howard Petersen of Bancroft, Neb.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to Faith United Presbyterian Church of Sioux City, the Alzheimer's Association or the Shrine Children's Hospitals.