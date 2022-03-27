Dr. Robert L. Rasmus

Sioux City

Dr. Robert L. Rasmus, 88, of Sioux City died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Sunrise Retirement Community.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Sioux City. A private burial with military rites will follow the service in Le Mars, Iowa, at Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dr. Robert "Bob" Rasmus was born March 14, 1934, to Kenneth and Ruby (Ames) Rasmus of Canby, Minn. He attended schools in Canby, Farmington, and Slayton, Minn.; and Washington High School in Sioux Falls, S.D. Moving in his senior year, Bob graduated from Le Mars High School in 1952.

Bob graduated in 1958 from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry where he was a member of Delta Sigma Delta Fraternity. From 1958-1960 he served as a Lt. in the U.S. Navy Dental Corps in San Diego, Calif. He was united in marriage to Kathryn Faye Fristad on June 28, 1959, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. He practiced general dentistry in Boone, Iowa, from 1960-66. He returned to the U of I where he earned Masters of Science degree in Orthodontics.

He moved to Sioux City in 1968 and was a partner with Wagner, Johnson, Rasmus, PC until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of the American Dental Assoc. of Orthodontists, Iowa Dental Assoc., and was a Northwest District Dental Society past president. He served on the Man-Power Committee for IA Dental Society, Iowa Dental Alumni Board, was a member of Sioux City Rotary since 1973, member of Landmark Chapter #103 Masonic Lodge, and Abu Bekr Shrine Temple.

He served on the Board of Directors at Morningside University for 12 years. He was also a member of the Western Iowa Tech Community College Board of Directors since 1997, and served as the Board President. He was the past Chair of the Military Affairs Committee for the Chamber of Commerce, was Siouxland I-Club President, a member of National I-Club, and served as the River-Cade Port Admiral as well as too many others to list.

He was a ham radio operator and sports photographer. Bob was proud of his photos in Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Voice of the Hawkeyes, and Big 10 Football and basketball, as well as numerous college publications. He was a past member of the All-American Band, playing in the trombone section. He was a pilot, golfer, hunter, farmer, sail boater, as well as enjoying his RV in Naples, Fla. His favorite photo opportunity came in the form of being asked to photograph Elton John's appearance at the Tyson Event Center.

Dr. Rasmus is survived by his wife, Kaye; daughter Emily (Troy) Jasman of Dakota Dunes; grandson Nicholas Jasman of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and granddaughter Abigail Jasman (Joey Maynez) of Lompoc, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob treasured times spent with his family and friends and will be remembered for his innovative and creative spirit, his generosity and for the passion and zeal with which he lived his life. While he loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, he loved his family more.

Memorial donations may be designated to First United Methodist Church in Sioux City.