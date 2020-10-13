Robert G. Rogers

Sioux City

Robert G. Rogers, 91, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2020, at a local care facility.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Chaplain Stacey Gerhart will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bob was born on Feb. 24, 1929, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to the late R.G. "Honie" and Elaine Rogers. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, graduating from the University of Nebraska with honors

While there he met Joyce Griffiths, his wife of nearly 60 years. He was a LCDR in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Korean War and in the U.S. Naval Reserve for 15 years. Bob and Joyce moved to Sioux City in 1954, where he owned and operated the family Sportsman's Sporting Goods business for more than 50 years. In 2020, Sportsman's is celebrating 75 years in business.

In Sioux City, Bob served on the boards of Red Cross, Boys Club, Goodwill, and Morningside College. He was president of the Downtown Merchandising Council and the University of Nebraska Siouxland Alumni Association. He was a part of the Little League and youth football programs and started the Babe Ruth Baseball League in Sioux City.

Bob was an Episcopalian and served on the St. Thomas Episcopal vestry for many years. Bob and Joyce retired to Hot Springs Village, Ark. in 1993. There he was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Joyce passed away in 2011. In 2017, Bob moved back to Sioux City.

Surviving are his daughters, Debby Rogers of Park Rapids, Minn., and Diane Weaver (John) of Moville, Iowa; sons, Bobby Rogers (Mary Beth) of Sioux City, and Bruce Rogers of Omaha; four grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his parents, Elaine and Honie Rogers; and his grandson, Michael.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.