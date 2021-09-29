Robert 'Bob' Gwin

Sioux City

Robert "Bob" Gwin, 78, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. on Monday at First United Methodist Church in Sioux City. Military honors will be presented at the church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m.

Robert Augustus "Bob," the son of Robert Quincy and Edith Margaret (Rauck) Gwin, was born Oct. 18, 1942, in Sellersburg, Ind. At a young age, Bob's family moved to Florida, and he graduated from Hialeah High School. After high school, he entered the Navy from 1960-1964, serving aboard the USS Cabildo as a Bosun Mate until being honorably discharged. Bob moved to Phoenix to be closer to his family and he started working at a box plant. In the late 60s, he moved to Sioux City and worked for Container Corporation for 31 years, retiring in 2000 as a shipping supervisor.

On July 4, 1981, Bob was united in marriage to Susan Shook in Las Vegas, Nev.

Throughout the years, Bob and Sue enjoyed traveling around the world. Some of their favorite trips were to Greece and visiting the beaches of Normandy. Bob's all-time favorite was river boat cruising.

Bob was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sioux City; North Riverside Masonic Lodge; Royal Order of Jesters; served as treasurer for the Abu Bekr Shrine Foot Patrol; and served as treasurer of USS Cabildo Association. He loved gardening and sharing his harvest with family and friends. In addition, he enjoyed golfing but rarely bragged about his hole in one. Bob looked forward to his yearly fishing trips to Canada and Alaska and also went on many trips with the Shriners.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sue; his son, Bobby Gwin; his daughter, Ann (Ray) Yordy; stepson, Rick (Jill) Newton; grandchildren, Tori Gwin, Nyssa Markel, Melissa Ortiz, Bentley (Andrea) Newton, Rich Newton, and Destany (Craig) Kirby; great-grandchildren, Layla, Sawyer, and Cole; sister, Caty Perkinson; brother-in-law, Dave Kelly; in-laws, Sally (Jim) Diamond, Carolyn Shook, Terry (Ted) Erlwein, and Tracy (Mike) Feathers; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Charles "Chuck" Gwin; and sister, Mary Kelly.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Crittenton Center, 600 4th Street Suite 100, Sioux City, IA 51101.