Robert E. Ohrlund

Storm Lake, Iowa

95, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Family services: Feb. 26 at 11 a.m., St. Mark Lutheran Church, Storm Lake. Livestream available at the church's Facebook page. Burial: Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery, Storm Lake. Public Visitation: Feb. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m., Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake. Masks required.