Robert E. 'Bob' Renkel

South Sioux City

Robert E. "Bob" Renkel, 81, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Services will be 11 a.m. on Monday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time. Burial will be at Omaha Valley Cemetery in Homer, Neb. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Bob was born the son of Walter and Isabelle (Powell) Renkel on Aug. 18, 1940, in Sioux City. He graduated from South Sioux City High School. Bob married Judy Gillispe on March 7, 1959. They have made their home in Homer, Neb., since 1972 and enjoyed 63 years together.

Bob worked for W.A. Klinger before starting his own business, Twin Towers in 1980 which he owned and operated until the mid-90s. He then worked for Mears Company of Rosebush, Mich., until his retirement.

Bob enjoyed spending summers on the river at his place in Jackson with Judy. He liked to fish and enjoyed the outdoors. He was a hard worker and loved by many.

Bob is survived by his wife, Judy Renkel of Homer; children, Chance Renkel of Homer, Cindy Renkel of South Sioux City, and Andrea Olson of Sloan; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Norma.