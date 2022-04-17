Menu
Robert E. "Bob" Renkel
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home - South Sioux City
1431 W 29th St
South Sioux City, NE
Visitation
Apr, 18 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home - South Sioux City
Robert E. 'Bob' Renkel

South Sioux City

Robert E. "Bob" Renkel, 81, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Services will be 11 a.m. on Monday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time. Burial will be at Omaha Valley Cemetery in Homer, Neb. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Bob was born the son of Walter and Isabelle (Powell) Renkel on Aug. 18, 1940, in Sioux City. He graduated from South Sioux City High School. Bob married Judy Gillispe on March 7, 1959. They have made their home in Homer, Neb., since 1972 and enjoyed 63 years together.

Bob worked for W.A. Klinger before starting his own business, Twin Towers in 1980 which he owned and operated until the mid-90s. He then worked for Mears Company of Rosebush, Mich., until his retirement.

Bob enjoyed spending summers on the river at his place in Jackson with Judy. He liked to fish and enjoyed the outdoors. He was a hard worker and loved by many.

Bob is survived by his wife, Judy Renkel of Homer; children, Chance Renkel of Homer, Cindy Renkel of South Sioux City, and Andrea Olson of Sloan; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Norma.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Apr. 17, 2022.
Apr
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home - South Sioux City
1431 W 29th St, South Sioux City, NE
Apr
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home - South Sioux City
1431 W 29th St, South Sioux City, NE
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home - South Sioux City
Hugs and Prayers to the Renkel Bob was a great guy and I am Blessed to know the Renkel family I `m so sorry for loss I know has been rough on you all.
Chad and Annie
Friend
April 16, 2022
