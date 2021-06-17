Robert J. 'Bob' Smith

Beatrice, Neb.

Robert J. "Bob" Smith, 69, of Beatrice died on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center-East in Lincoln, Neb.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Concord, Neb., with Pastor William Bertrand officiating. Following committal services at the cemetery, a gathering will be held at the Martinsburg Fire Hall. A guestbook is available online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

He was born April 1, 1952, in Wayne, Neb., the son of Desmond and Martha (Koch) Smith. Bob graduated from Allen Consolidated High School in 1970. After graduation he worked for some local farmers, Iowa Beef Packing, and then was a long-haul trucker in Texas hauling water for a fracking company. He drove over the road for Michael Foods before moving to Beatrice, driving for Continental Carbonic Products. Bob enjoyed golfing, hunting, and helping his neighbors.

Bob is survived by his brothers, Terry (Gayle) Smith of Charleston, W.Va., Dean (Marlene) Smith of Allen, Lin (Mary Lou) Smith of Ponca, Neb., Randy (Tonia) Smith of Delta Junction, Alaska, and Dennis (Theresa) Smith of Yankton, S.D.; sisters, Chris Micek of Columbus, Neb., June (Bob) Grosvenor of Newcastle, Neb., and Shellee (Jeff) Heinemeyer of Yankton, S.D.; sisters-in-law, Mickey Smith of Sioux City, and Susan Smith of Martinsburg, Neb.; aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Desmond and Martha Smith; brothers, Richard, Desmond Jr., Alan, and Doug Smith; sister, Marsha Smith; brother-in-law, Bill Micek; three nieces; and a great-niece.