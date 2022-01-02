Robert Curtis Walker

Sioux City

Robert Curtis Walker, 87, of Sioux City, a loving husband and father, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Homecoming Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Thomas Turner officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Online streaming of the service can be viewed at: http://youtu.be/xlMNqr38zsE.

Robert was born in Sioux City on Jan. 20, 1934. He went to Central High School. He received his Bachelor's degree at Morningside College. Robert received his Master's Degree in Education from the University of South Dakota. He had an honorable career in the military, entertainment field, and in education. Robert taught Speech, English, and Drama to thousands of students throughout a 40-year career at West High School in Sioux City.

On June 6, 1965, Robert married Margaret White. They were married for over 56 years. The couple raised one son together, Darrell. Robert enjoyed many activities with Darrell through the years - tennis, drama, skiing, and football. Robert had a passion for sculpting and painting beautiful artwork. He was an avid music lover, and was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Robert was an extraordinary grandpa to Bella and Nala. He loved the girls with all his heart.

Robert is survived by his wife Margaret; son, Darrell; daughter-in-law, Bianca; grandchildren, Bella and Nala; sister; nieces; nephews; and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Terry and Fannie Mae Walker.

In lieu of flowers and memorials, please send donations to the American Cancer Society, or Sanford Center in Sioux City.