Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Curtis Walker
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Robert Curtis Walker

Sioux City

Robert Curtis Walker, 87, of Sioux City, a loving husband and father, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Homecoming Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Thomas Turner officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Online streaming of the service can be viewed at: http://youtu.be/xlMNqr38zsE.

Robert was born in Sioux City on Jan. 20, 1934. He went to Central High School. He received his Bachelor's degree at Morningside College. Robert received his Master's Degree in Education from the University of South Dakota. He had an honorable career in the military, entertainment field, and in education. Robert taught Speech, English, and Drama to thousands of students throughout a 40-year career at West High School in Sioux City.

On June 6, 1965, Robert married Margaret White. They were married for over 56 years. The couple raised one son together, Darrell. Robert enjoyed many activities with Darrell through the years - tennis, drama, skiing, and football. Robert had a passion for sculpting and painting beautiful artwork. He was an avid music lover, and was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Robert was an extraordinary grandpa to Bella and Nala. He loved the girls with all his heart.

Robert is survived by his wife Margaret; son, Darrell; daughter-in-law, Bianca; grandchildren, Bella and Nala; sister; nieces; nephews; and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Terry and Fannie Mae Walker.

In lieu of flowers and memorials, please send donations to the American Cancer Society, or Sanford Center in Sioux City.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Jan
22
Service
1:00p.m.
Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
21 Entries
My deepest sympathy goes out to Mr Walkers family. My son was fortunate to have him for a teacher at West High. He took a personal interest in him.He truly understood him and was able to help him with a reading problem. I am so glad I was able to give him my thanks when he attended a Central High all school reunion.
Cheryl Brinkerhoff Prather
School
January 23, 2022
What a neat gentleman to work with Always positive and there for the students. Prayers for his family!
Julie Degroot
Work
January 21, 2022
I taught with Bob at Woodrow Wilson. He was such a kind, welcoming person. A life well lived!
Gary Bathurst
School
January 20, 2022
Great man. Made an positive impression on me as a student at West in the early 80's. R.I.P. Mr. Walker.
Tom Frisbie
January 18, 2022
Mr Walker was my teacher at Central High back in 1971 or 72. He was an excellent teacher and I liked him very much. I am very sorry for your loss.
Jeff Wooldridge
School
January 17, 2022
Mr. Walker was a wonderful man and an excellent teacher. He shared his kind spirit and was enjoyable to be around. Rest in Peace Mr. Walker. Thank you for being a blessing to the human race.
Craig A Brubaker
January 17, 2022
One of the kindest and coolest. Drove a yellow VW convertible in the early sixties, just to prove it. Always a wry smile with words of encouragement to those who needed it.
Chuck Nash
January 16, 2022
Bob and I shared many wonderful memories teaching at Woodrow Wilson. He was a man I´ll always admire for his upbeat personality and positive attitude. He was a teacher who always had the interests of his students at heart. He was one to look up to and admire by those who came in contact with him. He will be truly missed by all. My sincere sympathy to his family.
Chuck Dickens
School
January 15, 2022
Mr. Walker was a wonderful teacher. I had him for a couple of classes, and remember how he always tried to encourage us to try new things. Get out of our comfort zone. He was such an easy going person. I met him again after I moved back to Sioux City, and was happy to say he was still as easy going and nice as he was all those years ago in my high school years. My sympathies to the entire family. RIP.
KRISTI HUSTED
School
January 14, 2022
This a joint condolence from my dad Dr Warren Montgomery a Principal in the school system ...we both played tennis with Mr Walker in that group of teachers that met each week ... And I was taught to play tennis in the park and rec by Mr Walker... We had great times with him and respected him as one of the best tennis players in the city ... I was adopted by Dr Montgomery ... when I was reunited with my birth mom I had a bio that said as a youth she was a Rated JR player in Southern California ... So I was excited to tell her I was once 2nd in the boys doubles one year which I credit Mr Walker helping me reach that level of play... She smiled and said that is nice but she was mixed doubles champ . The amazing fact in reuniting with her was she was in Sioux City all my life... And her partner was Mr Walker ... And before I ever met her, my brother and i were playing at West high and next to us was Mr Walker and his mixed double partner practicing... So I watched my mom playing tennis... So the worry about what we would have to talk about was put to rest as we talked about Mr Walker ... So I owed him a thank you for making me meet my mom easier.... So my birth Mom (Teresa Seaton) was very sad when I called her to let her know Mr Walker had passed away ... She sends to his family her sorrow on his passing away ... She spoke of how great it was sharing those times on the tennis court as champs together....
Kevin Montgomery
Other
January 13, 2022
Former student here. I remember only one other teacher as fondly as I remember Mr. Walker. He really made a difference with his life! RIP and thank you!
Susan Slotsky Shwarts
School
January 13, 2022
Mr. Walker was my teacher and debate/speech coach at West High in 1973. He was a kind man, always willing to help and listen - with a warm personality and a keen sense of humor. Every student should be blessed with such a teacher. May angels guide him into paradise. My condolences to his family.
Robin Raher Franciscovich, M.D.
School
January 13, 2022
Thank you for sharing your talents, knowledge and love of life. What a brave man-not many teachers would teach fencing to teenagers.
Twila (Husk) Roberts
January 10, 2022
Mr. Walker was a generous man and a wonderful teacher. I don't know how many teachers could have pulled off a full-blown musical production (Rough 'n Ready) with a bunch of ninth graders. Somehow he found a role for me though I couldn't sing two notes in tune. I wonder how many hundreds (thousands?) of students he positively impacted in his life?
Richard Sowienski
January 8, 2022
When we were rehearsing "Carousel" in the spring of '73 at WHS, Mr. Walker often brought his son Darrel (cutest toddler ever!) to rehearsals with him. He was a highly respected teacher and a sweet, devoted dad. My sincere condolences to his family.
Kristin Kulash
January 8, 2022
Advisor when student teaching. He was the BEST! You will be missed.
Cheri Hamilton
School
January 7, 2022
Sorry for your loss.
Marian Ginger
January 6, 2022
I knew Bob as I was fortunate to have him as a teacher in both junior high and high school. He was one of several educators who inspired me to become a teacher. I was also blessed to interview him in the early 80's for Sioux City Magazine. It was wonderful to hear him reflect on his many years in education. When I depart this world, I con only hope to leave behind half as much of a legacy. He was as fine a person as any I've ever met and my heart grieves for his passing.
john l moon
January 5, 2022
The most jovial man I have ever met. Never heard an angry word from him. You will be missed Mr. Walker.
Brandon
January 4, 2022
I was his student for three years at WHS in the early 1970's. Excellent teacher, wonderful jovial spirit, and trusted advisor.
David Nichols
January 3, 2022
Early mornings at West High, in the English Department, Bob's wonderful singing voice filled the air and started our day with the beauty of his personality.
Dr. Melinda (Linda) Wells
School
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results