Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Chad Wisco M.D.
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Robert Chad Wisco, M.D.

Sioux City

Robert Chad Wisco, M.D., 64, of Sioux City passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, from complications from a rare thyroid cancer and more recently the brain cancer, glioblastoma.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Private graveside services will be held. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Chad was born the oldest of seven children on Dec. 18, 1956 to Alberta Witterholt and Robert Wayne Wisco. Growing up in Dubuque, Iowa, he graduated from Dubuque Senior HS in May 1975. While there he graduated 11th in a class of 500 students and was involved in many activities, including becoming the first Valentines' Day King. In athletics he eventually gained state honors in both baseball and basketball. In 1975 he was elected boy athlete of the year at Senior HS. On Oct. 11, 2002, he was elected into Dubuque Senior's athletic Hall of fame.

In 1975 he enrolled at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, graduating in 1979 cum laude with a chemistry major, biology major, liberal arts degree, and near mathematics minor. Again he was involved in many school activities. Athletically, he played one year of college baseball and four years of college basketball. He started in all but nine games and played in all but one. In 1977-78 and 1978-79 he was team MVP, first team all-conference, and became the team's all-time leading scorer. He was also voted Division III first team academic All American in 1977-78 and 1978-79 and received a prestigious post graduate award. He was inducted into the Cornell College Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 19, 2001.

While at Cornell in early September 1977, he had a blind date with a younger co-ed named Angela Bean. From that date forward they were never apart. She was the love of his life. They were married on Aug. 16, 1980.

Choosing a career in medicine, he then enrolled at University of Iowa College of Medicine, graduating in 1984. Going into Internal Medicine he did a three year residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee), followed by a three year Rheumatology fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

In 1990 Chad then went into private practice at the largest medical clinic in Milwaukee, practicing there for five years. During these years he and Angela had their three daughters, Allison Irene, Natalie Louise, and Valerie Ann Wisco. In October 1995, Chad and Angela moved to Sioux City and joined an internal medicine group as their rheumatologist. On May 28, 2001 he switched his practice to the Center for Neurosciences Orthopedics and Spine (CNOS). He remained with CNOS until his retirement in February 2021.

Chad was the only rheumatologist and eventually covered a very large area of NW Iowa, SE South Dakota, and NE Nebraska. He saw all rheumatology patients other than workers compensation and disability cases. He also did total consultative care for both hospitals until after his thyroid cancer. Chad was passionate about giving the best quality care to his patients. He was never late and would write every patient a report of any testing or studies done. He wrote more than 100,000 letters. He worked every day up to 16 hours daily managing his patients and never took a day completely off work. Work did compromise a number of his life activities.

Chad loved his family, fishing in Wisconsin, close friends, and crossword puzzles. He was an expert in doing jigsaw puzzles, completing up to 9000 piece puzzles.

Chad is survived by his wife Angela; children, Allison Wisco (Adam Nissen), Natalie Louise, and Valerie Leff, O.D. (Ethen Leff); first grandchild, Rye Chad Wisco Nissen born on February 4, 2021; Chad's father, R. Wayne Wisco; siblings, Robert Cary Wisco, Robert Carl Wisco (Kathy), Robert Cass Wisco (Lorrie), Shannon Wisco (Julie), Kip Wisco (Amy), and Tracy Leibold (Jeff); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

In lieu of flowers please direct donations to the family for future designation to a scholarship fund or memorial to be established in Chad's name.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Dr.Wisco was extremely good at what he did.The world is at a loss without him.God bless Family.
Alan Pearson
November 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! Dr. Wisco was an amazing man and an amazing doctor. I was a patient of his for many years. In time, I came to know that as well as being an outstanding Dr, he also had compassion and a very dry sense of humor which I enjoyed so much. His loss is huge for his family; but it is a huge loss for the medical world and his patients as well. My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult and tragic time. Respectfully, Kris Hahn
Kris Hahn
Other
September 17, 2021
To the Wisco family, I am so sorry for your loss. I hope reading the messages from people Dr. Chad Wisco touched in his time with us helps your healing process. I was a patient of Dr. Wisco & I believe at the time I was one of his youngest patients if not his youngest LOL I was soooooooooo grateful to have had the privilege of meeting him & him helping manage my psoriatic arthritis. I was 16 years old when I was diagnosed & I will be 43 in October & Dr. Wisco went way above to make sure I got the best treatment with the least hassle. I will always remember Dr. Wisco & he is truly going to be missed, he was an AMAZING Dr. & cared so deeply for his patients, he was also a WONDERFUL human being & changed many people's lives including mine. Again I am sorry very sorry for your loss.
Carrie Cardwell
Work
September 16, 2021
Dr Wisco was the best of the best! He did everything with excellency! He was the first to diagnose my rheumatoid arthritis! Dr. Wisco immediately started me on medications to help keep it "at bay", so to speak! He had me get regular blood work done for possible side affects from the meds he had prescribed me. He personally sent me a letter with the results! He truly cared for each of his patients! Words cannot describe how much I appreciated him, truly being at the top of my list as a favorite doctor!!!
Barbara Funke
Other
September 14, 2021
Dr. Wisco, was a very good doctor, My mother Joann saw him he treated her RA. I met him once at one of my mom's appointments shortly after my dad passed away. He was extremely polite and caring, and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed. God Bless his family.
Chris Cornell
Other
September 12, 2021
Dr Wisco was my Rheumatologist for as long as I have had R.A. When I got his letter, my heart nearly broke. He was a wonder Dr. I miss him alot. My sincerest Sympathy to his family. RIP Dr. Wisco. Bonnie Conner
Bonnie J Conner
Other
September 10, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Chad´s family. We are one house down from you if there is anything you need.
Jay and Karen Greenlee
September 8, 2021
"Words fail to express my deep sorrow for his loss. My thoughts, prayers & wishing the family moments of peace & comfort." This man was a huge part of my life. He took care alot of my family along with myself. He cared deeply for his patients & had an amazing bedside manner. "He really made a difference in so many lives. I know he will be remembered with love."
Danielle Bennett
September 8, 2021
In deep sympathy. Dr Chad Wisco will be missed , I miss him. he has been my rheumatologist for 24 years , and I thank him for all he has done for me. RIP
Monica Reese
Friend
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results