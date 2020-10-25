Roberta M. Brandsma

Iowa City, Iowa, formerly Centerville, S.D.

Roberta M. Brandsma, 85, of Iowa City, formerly of Centerville, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

Roberta chose to be cremated. Private services will be held in Iowa City. Burial will be next spring in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Alcester, S.D. Arrangements are under the direction of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Thoughts can be shared with the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Roberta was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Flippin, Ark., the daughter of Robert and Cleo (Bird) Walsh. Roberta grew up in Arkansas until age 11. At that time, her family moved to Centerville. After graduation from Centerville High School, Roberta attended South Dakota Teacher's College in Springfield. She began her teaching career in a country school, and then teaching third grade in Canton, S.D., where she met her future husband, Loren Brandsma.

Roberta and Loren were united in marriage on Aug. 4, 1958. They lived most of their married life in Iowa. Roberta completed her bachelor of science at Iowa State University and her master's degree at University of Nebraska in Omaha. Roberta loved teaching and continued to substitute well into her 70s. Roberta and Loren retired in Sioux Falls, S.D., where they enjoyed reconnecting with family. In 2010, they relocated to Kalona, Iowa to be near their new granddaughter, Claudia.

Roberta loved being a grandma, and she and Claudia spent many hours together. Their favorite pastime was reading, and they read many books together, including the Laura Ingalls Wilder series.

Roberta is survived by her husband, Loren; and a daughter, Lori Minor, her husband, Bill, and their daughter, Claudia, all of Iowa City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stillborn infant twin boys; and three sisters, Alice, Evelyn and Irene.

Instead of flowers and plants, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be directed to her granddaughter's orphanage, Foundation Enfant Jesus at https:/fej-usa.networkforgood.