Rodney C. Anderson

Hawarden, Iowa, formerly Paullina, Iowa

95, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Services: April 20 at 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Marcus, Iowa. Burial: Prairie View Cemetery, Paullina, with military honors. Visitation: April 20 from 9 to 10:15 a.m., at the church. Arrangements are with Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina.