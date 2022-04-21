Rodney R. Bertrand

Sioux City

Rodney R. Bertrand, 84, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home after an 11-year battle with cancer, surrounded by loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father Armand J. Bertrand as Celebrant. A private family burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel beginning at 4 p.m. with a Rosary Service, offered by the Catholic Daughters of America, until 8 p.m. with family present at 6 p.m. and a Prayer Service (which will include a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Chalice Service) beginning at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Rodney was born on Jan. 2, 1938, in Jefferson, S.D., to Napoleon B. and Florence (Trudeau) Bertrand. He attended school in Sioux City, at Smith Grade School, West Junior High, and graduated from Central High in 1958. He married Dianne McNaboe on Feb. 6, 1960, to this union, three children were born, Jeff, Shelly, and Todd.

Rodney owned Tri-B Trim shop bought in 1975. He loved to spend time at his cabin in Minnesota. Rodney also enjoyed bowling, fishing, and golfing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Rodney loved working at his shop and all the friends he met through his shop ownership.

Rodney is survived by his wife Dianne of Sioux City; children Jeff (Sabra) Bertrand of Texas, Shelly (Mike) Bennett of Sioux City, and Todd (Janelle) Bertrand of Sioux City; grandchildren Kyle and Kelsey Bennett, Erika and Jeff Bauer, Mitchell Bertrand, Jessie and Claire Bennett, Kyndell, Berkly, and Presley Bertrand, and Will Bertrand; four great-grandchildren Kemri, Kellen, Kamryn, and Alice.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Armand Bertrand, Sr., and Romeo Bertrand; and sisters Leatta and Lucille.