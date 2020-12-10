Rodney Dean Gregg Sr.

Sioux City

Rodney Dean Gregg Sr, 76, of Sioux City passed on Dec. 3, 2020 with his family by his side.

A celebration of his amazing life will be held at Cottonwood Convention Center located at 4402 Dakota Ave, South Sioux City, on Friday, Dec. 18, from 5pm to 8pm. Masks are required.

Rodney was born on Feb. 25, 1944, to Eugene and Genevive Gregg in Sioux City. He attended Central High School before joining the US Army at the age of 17. He served his country from 1961 to 1963, stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. On June 10 1966, he married the love of his life Linda Newman, and they shared three beautiful children. They were married for 40 years before she passed away in 2008. He was a hard working man, and worked beyond his retirement from Besser of 39 years.

He was a champion pool player and played for several leagues in the Siouxland area. He has collected many trophies because he was that good! If you ever played him, he may have let you win a time or two. He was an avid fisherman, and a skilled hunter and loved sharing his knowledge with anyone who would listen. A true outdoorsman! He was a one-of-a-kind, warm-hearted man and was loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting him! His beautiful smile and deep belly laugh will never be forgotten!

Rodney is survived by his brothers and sister, Richard Gregg of Sioux City, Jenneen (Gary) Lohse of Pierson, Michael (Julie) Gregg of Sioux City, and Jeffrey (Cindie) Gregg of Sioux City; children Rodney (Cyndi) Gregg Jr. of Sioux City, Shawna Hasler of Sioux City, and Dustin Gregg of Sioux City; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren whom he absolutely adored.

He was preceded in death by his father in 1990; his mother in 2019; and the love of his life, Linda Gregg in 2008.

He really enjoyed anytime he spent with his loving family.