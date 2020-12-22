Rodney Lux

Sioux City

Rodney Allen Lux, 51, of Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at a Sioux City hospital with his family by his side.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. today at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Salix, with Rev. Michael Erpelding officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Rodney was born in Sioux City to Darrell and Carole Lux (Johnson) on May 3, 1969. He was raised in Salix, Iowa, and attended Westwood Community Schools in Sloan, Iowa.

Rodney worked two primary jobs throughout his life as a dishwasher at Perkins in Sioux City and at WinnaVegas in Sloan. Rodney loved to work and was a hard worker.

Rodney enjoyed family get-togethers, being on his electronics, listening to the police scanner, riding his bicycle miles across Siouxland (literally), and also driving his car. He was really proud of his recent car purchase.

Rodney is survived by his parents Darrell and Carole Lux, of Sioux City and long time residents of Salix; five siblings Ron Lux (Patricia) of Sloan, Steve Lux of Sioux City, Bob Lux (Carrie) of Ponca, Neb., Debbie Jensen (Shawn) of Hubbard, Neb., and Theresa Nordstrom (Cory) of Elkhorn, Neb.; and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.

Rodney was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Pallbearers will be Ron Lux, Bob Lux, Shawn Jensen, Jacob Jensen, Derek Jensen, and Carter Nordstrom.

Memorials can be directed to Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

The family of Rodney wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the MercyOne ICU staff who were exceptional to Rodney and our family in his last days.