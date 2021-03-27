Rodney A. McCauley

Winnebago, Neb.

Rodney A. McCauley was welcomed home in heaven on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

He was interred at the Winnebago Cemetery on March 5, 2021.

Rodney was born Oct. 23, 1960, to Donna (McCauley) Blain and Richard Hallowell; he was raised by his grandparents Donald and Winona (Chief) McCauley.

Rodney was a lifelong member of the Winnebago Reformed Church.

He is survived by his older sister, Annette McCauley (Frank Loera); brothers, Dale Blackfish Jr., Pernell Blackfish, Michael Blackfish, and Darrell Blackfish; sisters Rhiannon, and Dawn Blackfish; mother, Donna Blain; many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren who were all dear to him; uncles, Donald McCauley Jr., and Robert McCauley; and aunts, Jeanie Eagle, and Barbara McCauley.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Winona McCauley; aunts Janet and Nadine McCauley; and Uncle Walter McCauley.