Rodney Vellinga

Orange City, Iowa

Rodney Vellinga, 100, of Orange City, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020, at the home of his son, Tim Vellinga, in Santa Fe, N.M.

Private family service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Reformed Church in Orange City. Mark Vellinga will officiate. Interment will be in West Lawn Cemetery, Orange City. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. You are invited to send a message of condolence, print a memorial folder, and participate in the service via livestream at www.oolman.com.

Rodney was born on March 3, 1920, in Orange City, the son of Henry and Dena Vellinga. He married Irene Van Wyk in 1943 and together they had seven children. The family lived on farms near Ireton and Alton, Iowa until the family moved into Orange City. Rodney began working at the Orange City Farmer's Elevator.

Rodney's greatest accomplishment was being a loving father and grandfather. In small and big ways he gave his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren many stories of grace and courage. Those stories formed our hearts, our vision and our actions. Wonderful memories of grandpas' grandchildren include his consistent golf swing, his moped gang cruising the town (and letting the grandkids take an occasional spin), the wooden clocks he made for each of them and the dollar he gave them if they would say the Lord's Prayer at big family dinners. He was a dedicated caregiver when Irene was ill. A highlight of his life was a trip to Washington, DC, on an Honor Flight in 2009.

Rodney is survived by his brother, Bob Vellinga; sister-in-law, Leola TeGrotenhuis; sons, Rodney D. Vellinga (Cathy) of Sioux City, David Vellinga (Nancy) of Des Moines, Mark Vellinga (Miriam) of Orange City, and Tim Vellinga (Jennifer) of Santa Fe; daughters, Adriana Attleson of Mason City, Iowa, and Deb Netten (Ron) of Storm Lake, Iowa; 18 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Steven; his wife, Irene; son-in-law, Dick Attleson; his parents; his sisters, Bertha Vander Stoep, Helen Korver, Nell Mouw, and Wilma Klopfenstein; and his brothers, John and Harvey Vellinga.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Prairie Ridge Care Center.