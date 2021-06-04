Roger E. Jerman

Seymour, Ind., formerly Sioux City

Roger E. Jerman, 79, of Seymour passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Seymour. A private family interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Anthon, Iowa. Arrangements are with Spurgeon Funeral Home in Brownstown, Ind. Online condolences may be made at www.spurgeonfh.com.

Born on May 19, 1942, in Sioux City, Roger was the son of Jake and Orpha Larson Jerman. On Aug. 26, 1967, in Eugene, Ore., he married Connie Carter.

He is survived by his wife Connie of Seymour.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Orpha.