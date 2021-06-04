Menu
Roger E. Jerman
FUNERAL HOME
Spurgeon Funeral Home
206 E Commerce St
Brownstown, IN

Roger E. Jerman

Seymour, Ind., formerly Sioux City

Roger E. Jerman, 79, of Seymour passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Seymour. A private family interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Anthon, Iowa. Arrangements are with Spurgeon Funeral Home in Brownstown, Ind. Online condolences may be made at www.spurgeonfh.com.

Born on May 19, 1942, in Sioux City, Roger was the son of Jake and Orpha Larson Jerman. On Aug. 26, 1967, in Eugene, Ore., he married Connie Carter.

He is survived by his wife Connie of Seymour.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Orpha.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
325 S, Seymour, IN
Jun
7
Service
1:00p.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
325 S, Seymour, IN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jean Arnold
June 7, 2021
Don Carter
June 5, 2021
