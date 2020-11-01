Roger Lee Spencer

South Sioux City

Roger Lee Spencer, 85, of South Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Neil Peck officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Roger was born on Nov. 10, 1934, in Homer, Neb., to Clarence and Lorraine (Hale) Spencer. Upon graduating, Roger worked for the Chesterman Bottling Company before moving to Minneapolis, Minn., from 1954 to 1959, where he was an ambulance driver.

In 1959, Roger moved to San Francisco, Calif., and served his country in the United States Army as a Medical Specialist until 1961 during the Korean War. In 1961, he began working on the Golden Gate Bridge, which continued until 1972.

On Nov. 20, 1966, Roger married Sylvia Ann Carter in San Francisco. In 1972, Roger began his career as a chiropractor, living in Lawrence, Kan., from 1972 until 1977, Lincoln, Neb., from 1977 until 1983, and returned to Homer, Neb. (and Siouxland). where continued his career until 2004 when he retired.

During his wonderful life, Roger enjoyed membership to the Jayhawk Club, to the Masonic Lodge since 1958, Scottish Rites, and Abu Bekr Shrine, and served as Potentate in 2001. He was a proud member of the Salem Lutheran Church in rural Dakota City, Neb., where he enjoyed attending with his longtime companion of 34 years, Karen Hanna.

Left to cherish his memories include his son, Steve (Anne) Spencer of Sioux City; daughter, Cheryl (Brad) Perkins of Union, Neb.; grandchildren, Justin (Vai), Kayla, Brett and Bridget Spencer, Jordan (Dakota) Schulenberg, and Tanner Perkins; four great-granddaughters; companion, Karen and her children (and grandchildren), Christa Kober (Spencer, Hannah, and Nathan) and Danand Jen Hanna (Sophie, Jesse, and Joe).

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Clarence Spencer Jr.