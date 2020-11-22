Roland J. 'Frenchy' Callais

Sioux City

Roland J. "Frenchy" Callais, 96, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Roland was born the son of Edville and Oceana (Guidry) Callais on June 24, 1924, in Cuff Off, La. He graduated from Cutt Off High School before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He completed his flight schooling in Morehead, N.D.

He met the love of his life, Blanche Sakariason while stationed in Sioux City. They married on April 28, 1945. Roland worked as switchman for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 38 years until his retirement.

After retiring, Roland enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Louisiana.

He was a tremendous athlete, and undefeated amateur boxer while in the Air Force, an avid golfer, and had multiple hobbies including bowling, gardening, and visiting casinos. Roland enjoyed his 5 o'clock cocktails with family and friends. Roland will be missed by many.

Roland is survived by his children, James Callais of Sioux City, Mary Ann (Scott) Longstreth of Sioux City, and Jane Calais of Dakota Dunes; siblings, Calvin (Shirley) Callais of Slydell, La., and Betty (Walter) Birdsell of Cutt Off, La.; brother-in-law, Maurice Seger of Eden Prairie, Minn.; sister-in-law, Neva Callais of Golden Meadows, La.; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who adored him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Blanche; and brother, Irwin.