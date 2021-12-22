Ron Juffer

Orange City, Iowa

Ron Juffer, 84, of Orange City, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home, after a long battle with cancer. He will be remembered by his family, friends, students, and players as a kind, gentle, humble man, who was always looking to help other people, no matter where they came from.

Service was held on Tuesday at the American Reformed Church in Orange City. The Rev. Michael Hardeman and the Rev. Elizabeth Hardeman officiated. Private interment was held prior to the service at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. Arrangements are with the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. You are invited to leave a message of condolence, print a memorial folder, and participate in the service via livestream at www.oolman.com.

Ron was born and raised in Sioux Center, the second son to Elmer and Tracy Juffer. From a young age, he was an outstanding athlete in both basketball and baseball. He helped lead his basketball team to the state tournament as both a sophomore and a senior. He attended Northwestern Junior College in Orange City for one year and then transferred to Morningside College in Sioux City, where he again stood out in basketball and baseball.

There he met the love of his life, Peggy Bauer, and on May 30, 1958, they married and spent a year as students, living in a tiny trailer. Ron played basketball and Peg was a cheerleader. The next move was to Akron, where Ron had his first teaching job. That year Ron taught junior high science, was assistant football coach, head boys' basketball, head girls' basketball, assistant track, and head baseball coach. The yearly salary was around $5,500. The couple also had their first child that year, daughter Julie.

After one year, Ron was hired at Sioux Center, and the family moved back to his hometown, where their second daughter, Jane, was born. Ron started as assistant basketball coach and then became head coach. In 1967, his team won the state basketball tournament, and he was named coach of the year.

The next year, he was recruited to teach and coach at Northwestern College in Orange City. That career lasted over 50 years. He coached basketball for two years and baseball for almost twenty. He was also head of the education department for many years. He was known for remembering not only students' names but also their hometowns and many facts about their family and interests. He always went to bat for his students, calling superintendents and giving recommendations that helped many get teaching jobs. He was also honored as professor of the year and alumni of the year. Even after he "retired," Ron kept working in the department, supervising student teachers, and writing a monthly newsletter to alumni. He kept a filing cabinet full of their responses.

He was renowned for playing shooting games in the student center with everyone from ages ten to post college. Ron never stopped being a coach, encouraging those he played with to work on their "first step" past the defense. He also always tried to get them to use their left hand for the famous left-handed hook shot. In 2015, Ron was honored by the building and dedication of the Juffer Fieldhouse.

Ron was also a devoted Cubs' fan and was rewarded for his loyalty by their victory in the World Series in 2016. He and Peg went to Wrigley Field many times and also saw the Cubs play opponents in San Francisco, Montreal, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Denver, and St. Louis.

Ron is survived by his wife of more than 63 years; two daughters, Julie Julie (Jeff) Russo and their children, Victoria (Scott) Ewen, Andrew (Mallory) Russo, and Mike (Katherine) Russo, and Jane (Grant) Farred and their children, Alex and Ezra; three great-grandchildren, Addison, Kenzie, and Audrey; sister Linda (Gary) Te Grotenhuis; sister-in-law Marge Starkweather; and nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne; and brother-in-law Jerry Starkweather.

It's easy to envision him up there shooting baskets every day and saying, "This is heaven indeed."

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Orange City Area Home Health and Hospice, American Reformed Church, or Northwestern College.