Ronald Dowty, 69, of Sioux City passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday with a visitation one hour prior at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City. If weather permits, please feel free to ride your motorcycle to the Celebration. Ron would like that!

Ronald Scott Dowty was born Friday, Aug. 29, 1952, to Stanley and Marcella (Strickland) Dowty in Sioux City. As a child, Ron's family moved to Georgia where he was raised and where he met Joann Jacopec. They were together 45 years and married on Dec. 30,1993.

Ron worked as a mechanic at Hoak Motors during the late 1980s after he and Joann moved back to Sioux City. Ron decided to open his own business "RD Auto" in 2002. He closed this business in 2016 due to illness.

Ron enjoyed restoring a 1964 Chevelle and a 1966 Caprice, and about 20 years ago he sparked an interest in motorcycles. He enjoyed many fun times with Joann and his friends riding motorcycles and making memories.

Ron is survived by his wife, Joann; sons Eric and Jesse Dowty of Sioux City; daughter, Bobbi of Taos, N.M.; brother Douglas (Jane) Dowty of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and sisters Bonnie Church and Mary Jackson of Palatka, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stillborn infant daughter Kristin Marie Dowty; two sisters, Sharon Eddington and Colleen (John) Provost; sister-in-law, Darlene Runkle; and brother-in-law Leeroy Simpson.