Ronald James Duey

Walthill, Neb.

Ronald James Duey, 69, of Walthill, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ron was born Oct. 27, 1951, to Mildred Duey. He was the second child of five. Ron was a free spirit who had a passion for nature, animals and indiscriminate collecting. Ron was always willing to help anyone in need. He loved to volunteer at the Railroad Museum and Adams Homestead Nature Preserve for their Fall Celebration.

He is survived by his four siblings; three daughters, Jill (Mike Morgan), Bethany (Jeremy Marcoe), and Kennetha (Roger Whitebear); son, Robert Minton; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.