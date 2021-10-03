Menu
Ronald James Duey
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel
822 Jennings St
Sioux City, IA

Ronald James Duey

Walthill, Neb.

Ronald James Duey, 69, of Walthill, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ron was born Oct. 27, 1951, to Mildred Duey. He was the second child of five. Ron was a free spirit who had a passion for nature, animals and indiscriminate collecting. Ron was always willing to help anyone in need. He loved to volunteer at the Railroad Museum and Adams Homestead Nature Preserve for their Fall Celebration.

He is survived by his four siblings; three daughters, Jill (Mike Morgan), Bethany (Jeremy Marcoe), and Kennetha (Roger Whitebear); son, Robert Minton; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.


Sorry to see Ron has passed away, was such a nice man , always polite, will miss seeing him around town. RIP. Ron
Monica Reese
October 3, 2021
Prayers for comfort to the family At this time of sorrow.
Anne Blatchford (Jessica Pierce's aunt)
October 3, 2021
Happy Trails Brother, May God Bless You and Rest Your Soul.
Dan Duey
Family
October 3, 2021
