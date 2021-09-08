Ronald H. 'Ron' Junck

Sioux City

Ronald H. Ron" Junck, 89, of Sioux City went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home, comforted by family.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Leeds, with Reverend James Travis officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, with family present at 6 p.m. and a Prayer Service beginning at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ron was born on Nov. 27, 1931, in Sioux City to Harold and Viola (Hageman) Junck. He was raised on a farm outside Hinton, and graduated from Hinton High School with the Class of 1951. Ron married Marla Olson on Dec. 28, 1952, in Sioux City. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, serving in Germany. After receiving his honorable discharge, Ron returned to rural Hinton, where he started farming and raising cattle.

Ron and Marla had four wonderful children. He was one of the first to raise Simmental cattle in the United States, and was a premier breeder and exhibitor of the breed, which included international shows. He enjoyed going to regional and national Simmental Shows, where he was a board member of the Iowa Simmental Association. Ron was a long-time 4H member and leader for 12 years.

Ron enjoyed fishing trips in Northern Minnesota with family, watching his children and grandchildren in sporting events, and hunting (Ron holds the number 15 spot in Iowa for non-typical whitetail deer, which he shot in 1995), but he found his greatest joy in his family members. He was a charter member of Calvary Lutheran Church, where he served on numerous boards and held offices.

Ron is survived by his wife Marla of Sioux City; daughter Ronette (Dave) Powell and their children Brent and Brittney, and grandson Brodyn; daughter Cindy Cook and her children April (Mark) Ruby, C.J. (Amber) Cook, and Cody (Liz) Percell and her grandchildren Tessa, Ella, Caleb, Jacob, Elijah, and Heidi; son Dave (Shelley) Junck and their children Tyler Junck, Ashley (Jeremy) Hoppe, and Anna Junck , and their grandchildren Madyson and Maddox; and son Rick (Theresa) Junck and their children Sara (Ryan) Renken, Lisa Junck, and Allison (Fiancé Riley) Junck, and their grandchildren Henry and William; sister Garnet Blakenburg; and brother Gary Junck.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; sister Carol Tooker; and son-in-law Barry Cook.