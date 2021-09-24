Ronald E. Mueller

Sioux City

Ronald E. Mueller, 74, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at a local hospital.

A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Elks club, 1001 Tri-View Avenue, with Pastor Travis officiating, including meal to follow. Inurnment will be at a later date, where Ron will be placed near his parents at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ronald Eugene Mueller, son of Harold and Mary (Crichton) Mueller, was born March 14, 1947 in Sioux City. Ron graduated from Riverside High in 1965. He married Lynda Mueller (Dandurand) on June 25, 1966, and was drafted into the Vietnam War where he served in the Army for one year. While in Vietnam, he was baptized Catholic. Ron and Lynda were married for 22 years and have remained friends until his passing.

Ron enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping, tending to his rose bushes, and was an avid collector of coins and stamps. You could always find Ron having coffee with his many beloved friends, working on his crossword puzzles, and talking about whatever it was that landed him in Facebook jail this time. He was extremely patriotic and a proud supporter of Making America Great! He was a volunteer with the youth ministries, where he organized activities, taught religion classes, and planned trips that always included his family. Ron also was a troop leader for the Boy Scouts through Sacred Heart Parish.

Ron is survived by his former wife of 22 years, Lynda; daughters Laurie (Terry) Sudrla, and Alex Lundgren; sons John (Janet) Mueller, Jeff (Bobbie) Mueller, and Steve (Amber) Mueller; 15 grandkids; and one great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Daryl and Mike; and parents Harold and Sis (Mary).

In lieu of flowers, please send condolences to 1317 9th Street, Hawarden Iowa.