Ronald "Ron" J. Schwarte, 62, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Services will be 12 p.m. Monday, with visitation one hour prior, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Joseph Dillinger officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ron was born June 1, 1959, in Sioux City, the son of Frank and Irene (Ohlquist) Schwarte. He was raised in Sioux City and graduated from West High School in 1978.

On Dec. 4, 1982, he married Theresa Dillinger in Elk Point, S.D. To this union, two daughters were born. Ron worked as a laborer at Specialized Hauling for many years. He most recently worked at Sioux City Tarp for 18 years where he delivered loads and worked in various positions.

Ron was a lifelong resident of Sioux City and a member of the Izaak Walton League in McCook Lake. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time outdoors. He enjoyed camping, watching football, fixing things, spending time in his garage, and going to casinos; especially the Hard Rock. Ron was often lending a helpful hand to his friends and neighbors in need. He adored spending time with his grandchildren and was always looking out for them.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 38 years, Theresa Schwarte of Sioux City; daughters, Katie (Jason) Muller of Sioux City, Amanda (Zeb) Martens of Litchfield Park, Ariz., Janelle (Aaron) Derby of Sioux City; grandchildren, Brody, Riley, Caleb, Jaxon, Molly, Zayda, Zariah, Zander, Asher, Isabelle and Hannah; brother, Joe (Lott) Schwarte of Salix, Iowa; sister, Nancy (Tom) Zimmerman of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughters, Anika and Autumn; sisters, Mary Campbell, Kathy Heinen, Joan Foltz; and brothers, Leo and Francis Schwarte.