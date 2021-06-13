Menu
Ronald D. Speckmann
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Ronald D. 'Ron' Speckmann

Sioux City

Ronald D. "Ron" Speckmann, 62, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Ronald Dean, the son of Raymond and Jeanette (Smith) Speckmann, was born Sept. 16, 1958, in Sioux City. Ron was raised and attended school in Sioux City. He graduated from North High School in 1977. After high school, he attended Iowa State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture degree in 1985.

After college, Ron returned to Sioux City and started working at IBP. In 1989, he met Deborah "Deb" Manker, and they were united in marriage on May 19, 1990, in Des Moines. Ron and Deb made their home in Des Moines for a couple of years, then moved back to Sioux City to raise their family. Ron worked at RML Architects in Sioux City and for the past 20 years at FEH Design where he served as vice president and partner.

Ron enjoyed boating, riding his motorcycle, and Iowa State Cyclone athletics. For 18 years, he tailgated at I.S.U. games with his family. Above all, Ron cherished spending time with his family.

Ron is survived by his wife, Deb; four sons, Zach Winn, Blake Speckmann (Jade), Austin Speckmann (Shannon), and Colin Speckmann (Jordan); grandchildren, Leon Speckmann and baby grandson due in October 2021; one sister-in-law, Judy Speckmann; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Nathaniel Speckmann; one brother, Randy Speckmann; one sister, Jean Henderson (Bill); and his father and mother-in-law, Marvin and Jeanette Manker.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
Sioux City, IA
Jun
15
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
Sioux City, IA
Jun
16
Service
10:30a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Ron through some mutual family friends. I had the great pleasure of visiting with him a few times at mutual friends gatherings. He was always great to converse with and always was happy and sincere. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Deb, all his children, grandchildren, many friends and loved ones. I pray you all find the peace and strength needed at this very difficult time. You now have a spectacular guardian angel to watch over you. Fly high with the angels and Rest In Peace Ron.
Jeff McClintock
Friend
June 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melonie (Knudson) Myers
Other
June 14, 2021
My deepest sympathies to all. I worked with Ron at IBP and he was a wonderful and kind soul and I´m thankful I was very fortunate to have known him. God Blessings and Comfort.
Jack Noteboom
Work
June 14, 2021
Sorry for your loss Deb and kids and family. Ron was always so friendly and always had a smile and was very easy to listen to. It was always nice to listen to him and his brother Randy tell there stories of past memories. He will be greatly missed. The heavens above will have Ray and Jeanette´s family Joining together once again, with there Angel wings
Debbie Pearson
Family
June 13, 2021
Ron was one of those rare individuals that seemingly could talk with anyone as tho they were friends for years. Always a smile and a fun conversation. I will miss him. A truly good person.
Gary Beebe
Friend
June 13, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Ron was such a special person. I just remember he always had a smile on his face! His memories will be cherished by many. I can only imagine the Speckman reunion up there in heaven. Growing up with all of them over the years brings back many fun memories!
Leisa M Doren
Friend
June 13, 2021
