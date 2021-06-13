Ronald D. 'Ron' Speckmann

Sioux City

Ronald D. "Ron" Speckmann, 62, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Ronald Dean, the son of Raymond and Jeanette (Smith) Speckmann, was born Sept. 16, 1958, in Sioux City. Ron was raised and attended school in Sioux City. He graduated from North High School in 1977. After high school, he attended Iowa State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture degree in 1985.

After college, Ron returned to Sioux City and started working at IBP. In 1989, he met Deborah "Deb" Manker, and they were united in marriage on May 19, 1990, in Des Moines. Ron and Deb made their home in Des Moines for a couple of years, then moved back to Sioux City to raise their family. Ron worked at RML Architects in Sioux City and for the past 20 years at FEH Design where he served as vice president and partner.

Ron enjoyed boating, riding his motorcycle, and Iowa State Cyclone athletics. For 18 years, he tailgated at I.S.U. games with his family. Above all, Ron cherished spending time with his family.

Ron is survived by his wife, Deb; four sons, Zach Winn, Blake Speckmann (Jade), Austin Speckmann (Shannon), and Colin Speckmann (Jordan); grandchildren, Leon Speckmann and baby grandson due in October 2021; one sister-in-law, Judy Speckmann; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Nathaniel Speckmann; one brother, Randy Speckmann; one sister, Jean Henderson (Bill); and his father and mother-in-law, Marvin and Jeanette Manker.