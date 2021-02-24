Ronnie L. 'Mac' McKinley

Sioux City

Ronnie "Mac" L. McKinley, 66, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at his home.

Services will be 1 p.m. on Friday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd in Sioux City. The prayer service will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/CalvaryLeeds/ and the service will be live streamed on www.calvaryleeds.com.

Ronnie "Mac" Lynn McKinley, the son of Lillian McKinley, was born June 3, 1954, in Sioux City. Mac grew up in the Riverside area of Sioux City and graduated from Riverside High School. After high school, he attended carpentry trade school and went to work as a carpenter in Sioux City. The majority of his working years were with WA Klinger as a union carpenter until his retirement in October of 2020.

On April 27, 1996, Mac was united in marriage to Virla L. (Woock) Martin in Las Vegas, Nev. With this union, Mac gained two bonus children, Nathan and Danielle. For the past 25 years, Mac was a wonderful husband to Virla and a great father to Nathan and Danielle.

Mac enjoyed listening to music, especially Blues music, and for many years he volunteered at Saturday in the Park. In addition, he enjoyed fishing and volunteering with the Youth Fishing Derby. Mac was always up for a good piece of pie, especially his wife's homemade pies.

Mac was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and a member of the Carpenters Union Local 948. He was very active with AA/NA for over thirty years and served on the board for Club 215 as well as mentoring and sponsoring others on their journey to sobriety.

Mac will be remembered for his great sense of humor and being a true friend to many. He was always willing to help people out and found the good in everyone.

He is survived by his wife, Virla of Sioux City; daughter, Danielle (Martin) Johnson and her significant other, Dorian Thomas of Sioux City; six grandchildren, Makyal Olsen, Kaylee Martin, Cadell Johnson, Kyler Johnson, Anaya Thomas, and Mila Thomas; one sister, Patty Small of California; his in-laws, Kevin and Dawn Woock, Barbara and Bill Grant, and Rodney and Sharon Wohlert.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Lillian and Charles Anderson; brother, Mike; son, Nathan Martin; grandson, Mason Reed; and his in-laws, Richard and Cheryl Hoeppner, and Kenneth Woock.