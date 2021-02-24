Menu
Ronnie L. "Mac" McKinley
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Ronnie L. 'Mac' McKinley

Sioux City

Ronnie "Mac" L. McKinley, 66, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at his home.

Services will be 1 p.m. on Friday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd in Sioux City. The prayer service will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/CalvaryLeeds/ and the service will be live streamed on www.calvaryleeds.com.

Ronnie "Mac" Lynn McKinley, the son of Lillian McKinley, was born June 3, 1954, in Sioux City. Mac grew up in the Riverside area of Sioux City and graduated from Riverside High School. After high school, he attended carpentry trade school and went to work as a carpenter in Sioux City. The majority of his working years were with WA Klinger as a union carpenter until his retirement in October of 2020.

On April 27, 1996, Mac was united in marriage to Virla L. (Woock) Martin in Las Vegas, Nev. With this union, Mac gained two bonus children, Nathan and Danielle. For the past 25 years, Mac was a wonderful husband to Virla and a great father to Nathan and Danielle.

Mac enjoyed listening to music, especially Blues music, and for many years he volunteered at Saturday in the Park. In addition, he enjoyed fishing and volunteering with the Youth Fishing Derby. Mac was always up for a good piece of pie, especially his wife's homemade pies.

Mac was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and a member of the Carpenters Union Local 948. He was very active with AA/NA for over thirty years and served on the board for Club 215 as well as mentoring and sponsoring others on their journey to sobriety.

Mac will be remembered for his great sense of humor and being a true friend to many. He was always willing to help people out and found the good in everyone.

He is survived by his wife, Virla of Sioux City; daughter, Danielle (Martin) Johnson and her significant other, Dorian Thomas of Sioux City; six grandchildren, Makyal Olsen, Kaylee Martin, Cadell Johnson, Kyler Johnson, Anaya Thomas, and Mila Thomas; one sister, Patty Small of California; his in-laws, Kevin and Dawn Woock, Barbara and Bill Grant, and Rodney and Sharon Wohlert.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Lillian and Charles Anderson; brother, Mike; son, Nathan Martin; grandson, Mason Reed; and his in-laws, Richard and Cheryl Hoeppner, and Kenneth Woock.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Feb
25
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Feb
25
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/CalvaryLeeds/
IA
Feb
26
Service
1:00p.m.
Live streamed on www.calvaryleeds.com
IA
Feb
26
Service
1:00p.m.
Calvary Lutheran Church
Sioux City, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mac was a very good man. One of the best.
Craig A Brubaker
February 27, 2021
Verla, I am so sad and sorry for your great loss. You and your family and friends are in my loving thoughts and prayers. Love you, Laurel
Laurel Meine
February 26, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy Virla . Sending prayers for your family .
Jr and Sandy DeVries
February 26, 2021
I was so sorry and saddened to hear of Mac's passing. He was the kindest person I ever had the privilege of knowing and he will be greatly missed. Sending my heartfelt condolences to Verla and the whole family
Mary Rhymer
February 25, 2021
Sending prayers to Mac & his family. Great guy, friendly, kind, and always a joy to be with.
Tom Graves
February 24, 2021
