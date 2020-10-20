Rory R. Booth

Marcus, Iowa

Rory Ray Booth, 48, of Marcus, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Services will be 2:30 p.m. today at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. The Rev. Travis Stevick will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Name Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenwood-Schubert Funeral.

Rory Ray Booth was born on Oct. 31, 1972, in Le Mars, Iowa, the firstborn child of the late Gary and Sheila Booth. He graduated from Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn High School and attended several colleges, most recently Briar Cliff University.

On Sept. 24, 2005, Rory and Amber Hanson were united in marriage at Holy Name Catholic Church. They made their home in Marcus and he enjoyed his career at BLT, Inc. in Le Mars.

Rory and Amber's most joyous moment came in 2013 with the birth of their son, Connor. Rory and Connor always said they were each other's best friend.

Rory was an avid golfer and founder and host of the annual Booth Invitational Golf Tournament in Panora, Iowa. He enjoyed watching bowling and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved grilling and all family celebrations and holidays. Rory and his family enjoyed trips to Destin, Fla., Jamaica, the upper peninsula, Hawaii and more.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 15 years, Amber of Marcus; his son, Connor at home; his mother, Sheila Booth of Marcus; sisters, Shannon (Paul) Booth Biberdorf of Lincoln, Neb., and Shiuvaunne (Sarah) Booth of Le Mars; father and mother-in-law, Randy and Sandy Hanson of Marcus; brothers-in-law, Andy (Kelcy) Hanson of Davenport, Iowa, and Alex (Alicia) Hanson of Pyeongtaek, South Korea; nephews and nieces, Brody Biberdorf, Blythe Biberdorf, Hannah Dreckman, Alec Dreckman, Caleb Dreckman, Brayden Dreckman, Alyssa Dreckman, Mason Hanson, Myla Hanson, Aspen Hanson, and Dawson Hanson; grandmothers-in-law, Jacque Bird of Marcus, and Faith Specht of Marcus; many beloved uncles, aunts, and cousins; and an unending list of amazing friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Gary Booth; his grandparents, Maurice Peterson, Shirley Peterson, and Vern and Lon Brownmiller; aunt, Rose Peterson; cousins, Terry and Shane Schwickerath; grandfathers-in-law, Dick Bird and Don Specht; and good friend, Brad Eckhoff.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Avera Cancer Institute in Sioux Falls for the amazing care and support throughout Rory's journey.