Rosemary Gould

Sergeant Bluff

Rosemary Gould, 88, of Sergeant Bluff passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at a local care facility.

Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Rosemary was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Sioux City, the daughter of John and Beulah (Nichols) Lambert. She graduated from East High School, and married Richard Gould on Feb. 12, 1952 in Sioux City. The two shared 46 years of marriage, until Richard passed away on Sept. 25, 1998.

Rosemary worked as a receptionist at Dr. Jamieson's office for many years until it closed. At the age of 42 she went back to school at Marion School of Nursing and graduated in 1978 as a Registered Nurse. Rosemary thoroughly enjoyed her 20 year career at Mercy hospital. She retired early to take care of Richard in his last two years of life.

She loved to read, and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Her cherry pie was legendary and apple pies abundant. She especially enjoyed a good game of cards.

She is survived by her son, Stephen Gould (Roxanne) of Dakota Dunes; daughter, Theresa Leander of Sioux City; six grandchildren, J.R. (Steph) Gould, Jack Gould, Andrew (Courtney) Gould, Elizabeth (Adrian) Bradford, Jeff (Apisit) Leander, Joshua (Lori) Leander; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Duane) Garner of Kennewick, Wash.; and sister-in-law, Jean Krause.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Jerry; brother, Phillip Lambert; and great-grandchild, Isabelle.