Rosemary Robinette

Le Mars, Iowa

95, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Services: Dec. 12 at 11 a.m., All Saints Catholic Parish - St. Joseph Church, Le Mars. Burial: after the service, Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation: Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the church. Social distancing and masks required. Arrangements with Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Services will be available on the funeral's home's website following the service.