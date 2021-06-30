Menu
Rosie Marie Brown
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Rosie Marie Brown

Seymour, Ind.

Rosie Marie Brown, 86, of Seymour, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Autumn Trace in Seymour.

Private family burial will be held at Madison Veterans Cemetery conducted by Voss & Sons Funeral Service of Seymour.

She was born Aug. 29, 1934, in Deerfield, Mo., the daughter of the late Frank and Mina Ethel (Eads) Burdick.

She married Walter Dean Brown on Oct. 10, 1953, in Fort Scott, Kan., and he preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2019.

Rosie was a member of Reddington Christian Church. She devoted her life to taking care of her family.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Nicole) Brown and Scott (Julie) Brown; seven grandchildren, Adam Brown, Ryan (Suz) Brown, Alexander (Brandon) Speck, Aaron (Ann Carol) Brown, Abbie (Spencer) Kindred, Elizabeth Brown (Fiancé Collin Hart), and Evan Brown (Fiancé Clara Slabaugh); three great-grandchildren, Bensen Brown, Dean Kindred, and Lane Brown; and daughter-in-law, Jean Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and son, Terry Brown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial checks may be written to Reddington Christian Church 10516 US 31, Seymour, IN 47274 or through Voss & Sons Funeral Service, P.O. Box 244.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.
So sorry to hear of Rosie's passing. I told my Mom and she is wanting me to tell you all she is sorry also. They were like sisters Rosie you to say to me when she called to check on Mom. I'm glad they had one nice last phone visit in March. Rosie was a great lady--she will be missed!
Kris Dam
Friend
July 1, 2021
Deepest condolences. Your Mom was the sweetest and was my Moms dearest friend until the end. She called my Mom frequently and she would tell me they were like sisters. Mom was so thrilled when her and Walt came to visit her a few years ago in the nursing home. I have fond memories growing up with Scott our play dates while our mothers visited. She was like my Aunt. Rest In Peace Rosie!
Kris Dam
Friend
June 30, 2021
Sending our deepest, heartfelt sympathies in the passing of your mom. I will always remember Aunt Rosie´s beautiful smile! Even though I may be having a tear rolling down my cheek as I write this, I know she is safely home in the loving arms of our blessed Lord! Until we again, I love you Aunt Rosie!
Tony and Sarah Ballou - Beeks
Family
June 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss . Glad that she didn´t have to spend to much time in the nursing home. She was a great lady I know my mom enjoyed her thru the years. They were like sisters . She with your dad now and much happier.
Kathi Bowers Sparks
Friend
June 30, 2021
