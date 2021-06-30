Rosie Marie Brown

Seymour, Ind.

Rosie Marie Brown, 86, of Seymour, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Autumn Trace in Seymour.

Private family burial will be held at Madison Veterans Cemetery conducted by Voss & Sons Funeral Service of Seymour.

She was born Aug. 29, 1934, in Deerfield, Mo., the daughter of the late Frank and Mina Ethel (Eads) Burdick.

She married Walter Dean Brown on Oct. 10, 1953, in Fort Scott, Kan., and he preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2019.

Rosie was a member of Reddington Christian Church. She devoted her life to taking care of her family.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Nicole) Brown and Scott (Julie) Brown; seven grandchildren, Adam Brown, Ryan (Suz) Brown, Alexander (Brandon) Speck, Aaron (Ann Carol) Brown, Abbie (Spencer) Kindred, Elizabeth Brown (Fiancé Collin Hart), and Evan Brown (Fiancé Clara Slabaugh); three great-grandchildren, Bensen Brown, Dean Kindred, and Lane Brown; and daughter-in-law, Jean Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and son, Terry Brown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial checks may be written to Reddington Christian Church 10516 US 31, Seymour, IN 47274 or through Voss & Sons Funeral Service, P.O. Box 244.