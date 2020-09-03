Roy R. Sievert

Ida Grove, Iowa

Roy R. "Pinky" Sievert, 90, of Ida Grove, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. The Rev. Neil Wehmas will officiate. Burial will be in Ida Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ida Grove. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.

Roy Raymond "Pinky" Sievert was born on Nov. 23, 1929, the youngest child of John C. and Louise (Schaeffer) Sievert. Roy was baptized and confirmed in his faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove, where he was a lifetime member.

Roy served in the National Guard from 1950 to 1958 at Ida Grove Armory. He was married for a brief period of time but remained a bachelor most of his life. It was always said you could set a clock by Roy's daily routine of stops. He was true to his family and friends checking in often and looked forward to seeing family at gatherings and family meals.

He was proud of the strong work ethic he learned as a young man that carried him throughout his life. He had many jobs throughout his youth, starting as a child working for a local Ida Grove dairy. Roy was employed with Iowa Public Service as a lineman and stayed with them the rest of his working career. His memories of climbing poles with spikes came up often in conversations, a feat Roy was very proud of. However, he was convinced it was what had caused his achy knees later in life.

Roy was an avid bowler and a golfer and could be seen daily on the Ida Grove Golf Course, where he held a membership for many years. Roy loved sports and was a true fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, New York Yankees, and Green Bay Packers. He didn't travel very far from home, but a trip to Canada fishing with friends was a yearly event. Opening day of pheasant season, hunting with Bob, was something he looked forward to each year. He enjoyed a serious game of Euchre or Cribbage. Crossword puzzles were a challenge, but he rarely gave up until he solved each one.

Roy was always a car man and loved checking out his next purchase, test driving them until he found his next buy. He went for rides in the country to check out the crops and wild life.

Roy is survived by his sister-in-law, Lucille Sievert; and nephews, nieces, and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John C. and Louise Sievert; siblings, Mildred (Pete) Petersen, Irene (Clarence) Reitz, Marie (Walt) Brinkman, Bonnie (Wayne) Porter, and Melvin Sievert; and a nephew (honorary brother), Bob (Fonda) Sievert.