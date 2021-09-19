Royce E. Brown

Kingsley, Iowa

Royce E. Brown, 90, of Kingsley passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery with military rites conducted the U.S. Army and American Legion Nash Post 140 of Kingsley. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with the family present at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Royce was born Dec. 12, 1930, to James W. and Iva (Summers) Brown in Garfield Township, rural Kingsley. He graduated from Grand Meadow High School in 1950. He received a welcome letter in 1952 inviting him to the U. S. Army where he spent two years in Frankford, Germany. He and Shirley Pratt were married April 21, 1954, and lived on a farm in Plymouth County until they went to the nursing home. Royce farmed for five years before going to work at Sioux Tools and retired from there 28 years later.

He and his family attended the Christian Church in Pierson, Iowa, until it closed, then attended the Nazarene Church in Le Mars, Iowa. He was active in both churches with singing solos, song leader, church board member, and with Bible School. Royce enjoyed woodworking and made various things for his family. He also had several flower gardens which he enjoyed working on during his free time. Royce enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Royce is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, David (Nicole) Brown of San Tan Valley, Ariz.; daughter, Janet (Richard) Bauerly of Kingsley; son, Gary (Krista) Brown of Kingsley; grandchildren, Carrie (Jeremiah) Top of Fort Collins, Colo., Justine Brown of Le Mars, Kody Brown of San Tan Valley, Jessica Bauerly (Aaron Ahlquist) of Mapleton, Iowa, Trevin Bauerly of Sioux City, Nick (Theresa) Brown of Omaha, Neb., Kayla Moeller (Brandon Luboff) of Los Angeles, Calif., Kelsy Moeller (Ben Schultz) of Wayne, Neb., and Tailer Dyas of Kingsley; great-grandchildren, Katie, Zoe and Delbert Top of Fort Collins, and Logan Ahlquist and baby girl Ahlquist due in January of Mapleton.

Royce was preceded in death by his parents; his wife's parents, John and Lida Pratt; his two brothers, Jim and Duane Brown; and grandson, Zachary Brown.