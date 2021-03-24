Russell Frey

Formerly Sioux City

Russell Frey, 48, formerly of Sioux City passed away Tuesday March 9, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Visitation will be from5 to 7 p.m. today with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel. Service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Cornerstone World Outreach.

Russell Allan Frey was born July 22, 1972, in Camp Lejeune, N.C. He attended school in Sioux City and graduated from North High School. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

Russell lived in various places including San Diego, Calif., Fargo, N.D., and Spirit Lake, Iowa. He loved the ocean, hunting, fishing, traveling, photography, and spending time with his family.

Russell is survived by his children, Cody Frey of Fort Benning, Ga., Colton Frey of Sahuarita, Ariz., and Haley Frey of Sahuarita; father, Larry Frey of Sioux City; mother, Mary Frey of Sioux City; sisters, Melissa Frey of Sioux City, Chasity Frey, and Charity Frey of Sioux City; and nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his niece, Alexi Vaul.