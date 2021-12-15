Russell D. Hinkel

Onawa, Iowa

Russell D. Hinkel, 85, of Onawa passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Rush Family Chapel in Onawa with Evangelist Dale Wolf, officiating. Private family burial will be in the Little Sioux Cemetery in Little Sioux, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Russell Dwight was born July 21, 1936 in rural Moorhead, Iowa, the son of Herman and Stella Marie (Androy) Hinkel. He graduated from Blencoe High School in 1954. He was a master barber from 1955 to 1978. He worked at MidAmerican Energy for several years until his retirement in 1995.

Russell married Betty Burger July 22, 1956, in Elk Point, S.D. Betty Hinkel passed away Nov. 13, 2008. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and going to the casino. Russell loved and lived life to the fullest. He had a great personality and knew everybody. He was a past Master Mason of the Masonic Tyrian Lodge #508 in Sioux City.

He is survived by his companion, Sharon White of Onawa; son, Stan Hinkel of Castana, Iowa; grandchildren, Libby Vriezelaar of North Liberty, Iowa, Michael (Erica) Hinkel of Earling, Iowa, and Kevin Hinkel of Bode, Iowa; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tom (Laura) Hinkel of Urbandale, Iowa, and Loran Hinkel of Pisgah, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Stella Hinkel; wife, Betty Hinkel; and daughter-in-law, Jane Hinkel.

Memorials are preferred and may be directed in Russell's memory to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, online https://lovetotherescue.org/. To mail in your gift using a check or money order, send to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394; or call 1-855-401-4897 for help.