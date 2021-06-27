Russell E. 'Russ' Lane

Sioux City

Russell E. "Russ" Lane, 73, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence in Sioux City.

Services will be held at a later date.

Russell Everett "Russ" Lane, the son of Everett and Viola Lane, was born Feb. 17, 1948, in Sioux City. He graduated from Central High School in 1966.

Russ went to work for Besser Sioux City and spent his entire adult career working for the company. After over 40 years of working at Besser, Russ retired in 2019.

On May 20, 1972, Russ was united in marriage with Carla Tripp in Sioux City. Carla passed away in 2003.

In 2009, Russ was united in marriage with Monica Plummer in Sioux City.

Russ enjoyed guns and belonged to the Sergeant Bluff Gun Club. He also enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Russ is survived by his wife, Monica of Sioux City; two children, Rebecca (Christopher) Jimenez of Omaha, and Timothy Lane of Minneapolis, Minn.; two stepchildren, Matthew Alexander (fianceé, Maggie) Thoene of Omaha, and Marissa Jo (Sean) Thoene of Sioux City; six grandchildren; three siblings, Linda Fink of Colorado, Roger Lane and Lindsey Lane of Sioux City; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carla; an infant daughter, Andrea; and a brother, Jim Lane.