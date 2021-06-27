Menu
Russell E. Lane
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Russell E. 'Russ' Lane

Sioux City

Russell E. "Russ" Lane, 73, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence in Sioux City.

Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Russell Everett "Russ" Lane, the son of Everett and Viola Lane, was born Feb. 17, 1948, in Sioux City. He graduated from Central High School in 1966.

Russ went to work for Besser Sioux City and spent his entire adult career working for the company. After over 40 years of working at Besser, Russ retired in 2019.

On May 20, 1972, Russ was united in marriage with Carla Tripp in Sioux City. Carla passed away in 2003.

In 2009, Russ was united in marriage with Monica Plummer in Sioux City.

Russ enjoyed guns and belonged to the Sergeant Bluff Gun Club. He also enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Russ is survived by his wife, Monica of Sioux City; two children, Rebecca (Christopher) Jimenez of Omaha, and Timothy Lane of Minneapolis, Minn.; two stepchildren, Matthew Alexander (fianceé, Maggie) Thoene of Omaha, and Marissa Jo (Sean) Thoene of Sioux City; six grandchildren; three siblings, Linda Fink of Colorado, Roger Lane and Lindsey Lane of Sioux City; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carla; an infant daughter, Andrea; and a brother, Jim Lane.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.
Russ was a fun guy to work with and will be missed bu many. Rest in Peace friend.
Shirley Goodburn
Work
July 4, 2021
Monica, we are very sorry to hear of Russ's passing. He was unique and a blast to be around. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Tony and Angie Sunclades
Friend
June 30, 2021
Russ and I, while not related, went through Crescent Park elementary all the way through Central together. We were friends for a long time. I seemed to see him in airports more on both of our business travels than other places, but I will say it was always enjoyable to catch up with him. You had a very nice career and a great family. RIP, Russ. Friends and classmates from 1953, Bob
Bob Lane
June 29, 2021
My condolences to his family. Russ always had a story or smile to share. We were Crescent Park neighbors. Like his mom, Russ was a special person. My thoughts are with long time family friends, Lindsey and Linda.
Ron Trobaugh
June 29, 2021
Sorry to hear about Russ´s passing. I remember good times as a kid with the Lane family. Rip Russ n God bless the family!!
Dave Dicus.
Friend
June 28, 2021
My condolences to the family. Russ was an associate of mine for many years as I travelled around the country at various concrete pipe plants. My wife and I always enjoyed his humor and congeniality. He went too soon.
Dave Crockett
Work
June 28, 2021
I attended school with Russ from 5th grade on and always liked him. I was so sorry to see this. My deepest condolences to his family.
Su (Lonson) Mackey
School
June 27, 2021
