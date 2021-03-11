Ruth Ann Brenden

Sloan, Iowa

Ruth Ann Brenden, 79, of Sloan passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at a local hospital.

Service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Community Church of Christ in Sloan, with Pastor Kody Killian and Dr. Emery Killian officiating. (Please bring and wear masks) Burial will be in the Sloan Cemetery in Sloan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com

Ruth Ann was born Nov. 15, 1941, in Sioux City, the daughter of William and Mary (Dahl) Dunn. She grew up in Sloan and graduated from Sloan High School in 1960.

Ruth and David were united in marriage on April 9, 1961 in Sloan, Iowa. To this union, two sons were born, Larry and Jim.

She worked for the grocery store in Sloan, Watson's locker, and then Kirby's in Whiting, Iowa. Ruth enjoyed raising her family. She loved to travel to the Rocky Mountains with her husband, David. She enjoyed tending to her flowers. Ruth was an active member of the Community Church of Christ in Sloan.

She is survived by her two sons, Larry (Kerry Wood) Brenden of Salix, Iowa, and Jim Brenden of Whiting; four grandchildren, Austin, McKayla, Bo, and Summer; brother-in-law, Gary Thomas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, including a special family friend, Nancy Dunn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary (Dahl) Dunn; her husband, David Brenden; brother, Bill (Alice) Dunn; and sister, Dixie Thomas.