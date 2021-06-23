Ruth L. Crosgrove

Onawa, Iowa

Ruth L. Crosgrove, 93, of Onawa passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Pleasant View Care Center, Whiting, Iowa.

A private memorial graveside service will be held at the Belvidere Cemetery in Turin, Iowa, with Darren C. E. Goslar officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com

Ruth Lenora was born July 14, 1927, the daughter of Ralph M. and Harriett (Harger) Wickersham. She attended and graduated from Castana High School in Castana, Iowa.

Ruth married Lloyd Crosgrove on April 14, 1946 in Logan, Iowa. To this union four children were born, Carolyn, Larry, Patricia, and John. She was a housewife and a great mother.

She was a member of the Turin United Methodist Church in Turin.

She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Bob) Hansen of Onawa, Patricia (Roger) Jenkins of Greenville, Texas, and John (Dana) Crosgrove of Omaha, Neb.; daughter-in-law, Twinkle Crosgrove of Onawa, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Justin (Brenda) Hansen, Wendy Hansen, Troy (Christine) Jenkins, Billy (Brandi) Jenkins, Travis (Kelly) Crosgrove, Ryan (Melissa) Jenkins, Carrie Crosgrove Beck, Emily (Nate) Rockwell, and Danny Crosgrove; fourteen great-grandchildren, Eric Hansen, Brenden Hansen, Kelsi Hansen, Hunter Jenkins, Rylie Jenkins, Piper Jenkins, Ian Jenkins, Blake Crosgrove, Kaleb Crosgrove, Brionna Jenkins, Aiden Jenkins, Connor Jenkins, Christian Beck, and Devyn Beck; two brothers, Ralph Junior Wickersham, and Marvin (Dorothy) Wickersham; one sister, Thelma Hansen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Crosgrove; parents, Ralph and Harriett (Harger) Wickersham; son, Larry L. Crosgrove; infant grandson, Chad; one sister, Velma (Ed) Perkins; sister-in-law, Donna Wickersham; and brother-in-law, Harvey Hansen.