Ryan William Hodgson

Le Mars, Iowa

Ryan William Hodgson, 39, of Le Mars passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at a local hospital following complications of Covid-19.

Ryan's family invites you to celebrate his life at 10:30 a.m. today at Rejoice! Community Church in Le Mars. Rev. Mike Metten will officiate. A private family burial will follow at Nassau Township Cemetery, rural Alton, Iowa. Visitation was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Rejoice! Community Church. The family will be present from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with a closing prayer service and sharing of memories at 7:30 p.m. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Ryan's family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com. Masks will be required at the visitation and services.

Ryan William Hodgson, the first born child of Terry and Lisa (Vrieze) Hodgson, joyfully entered the world in Le Mars on March 20, 1982. He attended Le Mars Community High School where he played tight end on the football team. After graduation in 2001, Ryan entered the auto body repair program at NITC in Sheldon, Iowa. He has always enjoyed working on his cars and tinkering with anything mechanical.

After two years, Ryan returned to Le Mars and took a position at Vogel Paints in Orange City, Iowa, in the Vogel Traffic Services department. He then got back to his love of automobiles working with Charlie Clark at Harris Racing in Le Mars. When Harris Racing was sold, Ryan began working at Wells Enterprises in the freezer where he was still working.

Ryan fit 80 years of life into 39. If he wasn't snowmobiling, he was riding his Harley. He enjoyed frequent snowmobiling trips to Wyoming. If that wasn't enough, he participated in ice racing with his side by side. Ryan took first place this year at the Winter Games in Okoboji. He also found time to hunt and fish. He particularly enjoyed fishing trips with his Uncle Mike. A big kid to the end, his most recent hobby was to race remote control cars, and just like his vehicles, he would even customize his remote controlled cars. Ryan was an avid Kansas City Chiefs football fan.

He is survived by his parents, Terry and Lisa Hodgson of Le Mars; a brother and his wife, Aaron Hodgson and Jessica Yockey, and their daughter, Harper, of North Branch, Minn.; a sister and her husband, Sarah and Patrick McAntire, and their son, Jack, of Waukee, Iowa; a significant other, Tiffany Black and her daughters, Mackenzie and Megan, and their two daughters, Ellodie and Kahlani; a very close uncle and aunt, Mike and Linda Vrieze of Sioux City; and several other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ryan will be missed by circle of good friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy; and grandparents, Dores and Blanche Vrieze, and Richard and Velma Hodgson.