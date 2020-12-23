Ryan Michael McKenna

Ames, Iowa, formerly Sergeant Bluff

Ryan Michael McKenna, 25, of Ames, formerly of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa, surrounded by his family

Services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sunnybrook Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery at Salix. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. Celebration of Ryan will be 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sioux City Convention Center. Sandwiches and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. Per what Ryan would wish, please BYOB. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Avenue.

Ryan was born Nov. 25, 1995, at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota along with his twin brother, Taylor to parents, Shawn and Becky. He grew up in Sergeant Bluff, and graduated high school in 2014. He earned his Associates Degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College and loved working his job as an ironworker for Woodruff Construction.

Ryan was pure joy to be around. Those around him knew there would never be a dull moment, and always knew it would be full of memories.He had a story for everything. He made friends everywhere he went. His heart was big, and his smile even bigger.

He loved his cat Copper, loved nature, and loved to longboard and doing new things. He lived his life to the absolute fullest. He was a true blessing.

Ryan will be dearly missed by his parents, Becky (Brad) Echter of Sergeant Bluff, and Shawn (Monica) McKenna of San Antonio, Texas; his twin brother, Taylor of Sioux City; his siblings, Hunter, Juliana, Christian, Payton, and Brooke; his fur baby and "dependent" Copper; his partner and best friend, Emily Johnson; his grandparents, Gary and Sally Hunter of Sloan, Iowa, Jim and Priscilla McKenna of Salix Iowa, grandparents, Rick and Barb Echter of Sibley, Iowa, and Margaret Canales of San Antonio Texas; aunts, Kim (Andy) Schmitz, Valerie (Ryan) Echter, Veronica (Jeff Fylstra) Warren and Kim (Danielle) McKenna; uncle, Kyler (Katie) McKenna; many cousins, and friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by his Grandpa Raul "Roy" Canales.