Sadie Van Peursem

Orange City

90, died Monday, June 14, 2021. Services: June 18 at 10 a.m., First Reformed Church, Maurice, Iowa. Burial: after the service, Sherman Township Cemetery, Maurice. Visitation: June 17 from after 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oolman Funeral Home, Orange City. Livestream available at www.oolman.com