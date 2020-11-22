Menu
Sandra Green Montignani

Bedford, Texas, formerly Sioux City

Sandra, (a/k/a Dede or Sandee) Green Montignani, 73, of Bedford and formerly of Sioux City passed away at her home, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Graceland Park Cemetery, 2701 South Lakeport Street, Sioux City, under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service.

She was fondly known as "Grandma Sandee" to her nine beloved grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother, Ruth Green Hamilton; brother, Bob Green of Sioux City; children, John (Jennifer) Hartnett, Nicole (Eric) Pollard, and William "Billy" (Karen) Montignani; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William "Bill" Montignani; and her father, Robert Wood Green.

Memorial gifts may be made to Cancer Care Services https://cancercareservices.org/donate/


Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Graceland Park Cemetery
2701 South Lakeport Street, Sioux City, Iowa
