Sandra Kay (Sogn) McCoy Larson

formerly Sioux City

Sandra Kay (Sogn) McCoy Larson, 79, formerly Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, surrounded by family at her daughter's home in Durant, Iowa.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services.

Sandra was born Dec. 4, 1941, in Gregory, S.D., to Wilmer and Vivian (Hanson) Sogn. She was raised in Sioux City, and graduated in January of 1960, from Central High School (a/k/a Castle on the Hill). She then attended St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

Sandra was united in marriage to Jerry E. McCoy on Aug. 15, 1961, and they welcomed two children, Kristine and Kevin. She was later married to David C. Larson on Sept. 6, 1998 (d. 3014).

Sandra worked various jobs in the banking industry over the years, retiring from Fifth Third Bank. She spent time in multiple states including, California, Texas and settling in Naples, Fla., prior to her return to Iowa.

Sandra was a member of a Lutheran Church in each city that she had lived. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sandra is survived by her sister, Sharon Shook; brother, W. Ronald (Bonnie) Sogn; brother and sister-in-law, Phillip (Diane) Larson; children, Kristine Mizer and Kevin McCoy; grandchildren, Ryan, Katie (Anthony), Conner, Lynn (Michelle), Kasandra (Andy) and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Christian, Elizabeth, Grayson, Jackson, Brooklynn, Naomi, Andrew, Madison, Macie and Mya; along with many extended friends and family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda (Robert) VanRooyan; brother, Douglas Sogn; and brother-in-law, Allan Shook.