Sara S. Saunders

Sioux City

Sara S. Saunders, 35, of Sioux City passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Glad Tidings Lighthouse Church, located at 410 E. 10th Street, South Sioux City. Pastor Michael Ring will officiate. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Sara was born on March 20, 1986, to her parents, Tanya Caskey and Dan "Hank" Saunders. Sara was a loving, kind and very strong woman who met every challenge in life head-on, with a will that said "Never give up!" She was such a generous person, and a very hard worker with a strong work ethic.

She attended Simple Life, where she enjoyed many activities, volunteering, and socializing with the friends she made there. She enjoyed doing artwork, and spoiling her cat, Tiddy.

Sara's daughter, Anna Caskey, was her life, her pride, and her joy. She was loved by all who met her, and will be missed by so many.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna; her parents, Tanya and Dan; a brother, Travis Caskey and his wife Dawn; a sister, Dani Rae Saunders and her wife Domanika Harris; and her nieces and nephew, Paige, Travis, Jr., and Payton.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eldon Caskey and Helen Caskey, and Earl Saunders and Mary Saunders.