Scott Kevin Bennett

Lawton, Iowa

Scott Kevin Bennett, 61, of rural Lawton passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Deacon Fred Karpuk officiating. Private burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Scott's arrival was a joy, as the first-born grandchild for both sets of grandparents, born on Feb. 10, 1960, in Sioux City to Max Kurt and Shirley (Beaulieu) Bennett. One and a half years later, Scott received a surprise when his sister, Tracy arrived to entertain him. The two became great friends as they shared their many years together.

Scott attended Roosevelt Grade School; in kindergarten, he experienced measles, chicken pox, and whooping cough, which he passed on to his sister. His favorite subject was recess dodge-ball. At West Junior High School, Scott was involved with band and football. At West High School, he participated in sports, including football, wrestling, and track. Scott performed in musicals and was on TV's College Bowl. He was ranked in the upper 1 percent nationally on his ACT test. He graduated with several scholarships, including a National Merit Scholarship.

Scott attended his first year of college at Iowa State University, majoring in Engineering. He attended Iowa University for four more years, graduating with a double degree, in History and Journalism.

Scott is survived by his mother Shirley Dill (step-father Terry); sister Tracy Bennett; aunt Diane Sloan; and many cousins.

Scott was preceded in death by his father; both sets of grandparents; and 24 aunts and uncles.