Sharen Marie Wingert

Jackson, Neb.

Sharen Marie (Jessen) Wingert, 71, of Jackson passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be at Logan Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Sharen was born Feb. 8, 1949, in Sioux City, the daughter of Hans and Marian (Nelsen) Jessen. She married the love of her life Raymond P. Wingert Aug. 12, 1972, in Homer, Neb. She graduated from Homer High School in 1967 and then went to Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, S.D. She worked at Joe Morton Insurance, and then K and B Trucking (Illini Express) and ran for Trucker Queen, before starting her own in-home daycare for 25 years.

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Homer where she was a Sunday School Teacher for many years. She was a 50 year plus member of the Eastern Star, Member of the Jackson Auxiliary, and Grandma's Little Helper 4-H Club Leader.

She loved spending time with her family and watching her children and grandchildren grow over the years. If she was able, she was in the stands, cheering on her grandchildren and daycare kids in several activities. She also spent so much time in the kitchen teaching her children, grandchildren, and many others to cook and bake, that she was known as her own version of Betty Crocker.

Sharen is survived by her husband of 48 years, Raymond of Jackson; three children, Brian Wingert of Walthill, Neb., Amy (Kevin) Crosgrove of Jackson, and Curt (Erin) Wingert of Spring Mills, Pa.; six grandchildren, Kayla, Mackenzie, and Alyssa Crosgrove, Garrett and Gaige Wingert, and Luke Sult; siblings, Allen (Connie) Jessen of Norfolk, Neb., and Larry Jessen of Homer; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Sharen was preceded in death by her parents Hans and Marian (Nelsen) Jessen; sister Mary Louise Jessen; sisters-in-law Janice Anderson and Rae Jean Jessen; mother-in-law and father-in-law Lavonne and Jacob Wingert.