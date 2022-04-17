Sharilynne 'Shari' Blackburn

Sioux City

Sharilynne "Shari" Blackburn, 72, of Sioux City passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Whitfield United Methodist Church. Rev. Elizabeth Tucker will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Shari was born March 16, 1950 in Sioux City; she was the daughter of Robert and Audrey (Laude) Godfrey. Shari grew up in Sioux City and attended Sioux City Schools, having graduated from Central High School in 1968. She then attended National Business Training School (NBT) in Sioux City.

On May 19, 1984, Shari married Roland Blackburn in Sioux City.

Shari worked at the Attic Lounge, Sioux City Foundry for 10 years, Knoepfler Chevrolet and then retired from Missouri Valley Steel. She enjoyed showing her Newfoundland's and Bernese Mountain Dogs.

She is survived by her husband Roland of Sioux City; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.